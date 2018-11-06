Post-Election Night Jam: Ghost-Note, “Thing of Gold”

YouTube

Purchase the full album and DVD here:

ghost-note.bandcamp.com

Nate Werth - Drums and Percussion

Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - Drums and Percussion

Jason “JT” Thomas - Drums

Shaun Martin - Key Bass

Caleb McCampbell - Melodica, Piano, Toy Piano

Nick Werth - (Galaxe) Xylosynth

Marcelo Woloski - Percussion

Film Credits:

Directed By Andy Laviolette

Director Of Photography 2nd Unit Brad Holt

Camera Operator 2nd Unit Joseph Lafond

Key Grip Patrick Bubert

Video Edited By Andy Laviolette

Interviews In Dallas Filmed By Andy Laviolette

Interviews In New York Filmed By Simon C.F. Yu

Album Credits:

Produced By Robert “Sput” Searight And Nate Werth

Engineered By Eric Hartman And David Lopez

Mixed By Rudyard Lee Cullers And Rick Carson

Mastered By Rick Carson At Make Believe Studios In Omaha, NE

Cover Art By Sage

rsvp-records.com