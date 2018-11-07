 

California’s Pro-Russia Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Is Losing to Democrat Harley Rouda (Or, the Chuck C. Johnson Curse)

364
Politics • Views: 2,876
1
Chuck C. Johnson and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher pose in front of the Ecuadoran embassy in London. (Source: Facebook)

It looks like Russia’s best friend in Congress, Dana Rohrabacher, is going to be out of a job. All the votes aren’t counted yet, but it’s fairly sure at this point that he’s losing to Democratic challenger Harley Rouda in Orange County’s 48th district.

I’m not going to claim all the credit for it, but I’d like to believe that LGF’s exposé of Rohrabacher’s connections to Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson played a significant part in getting this guy out of office.

Little Green Footballs