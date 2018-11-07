Acoustic Excellence: Hozier’s “From Eden” Refactored by Grayson Erhard
I chose to cover Hozier’s “From Eden” because you all voted! I’ve always loved Hozier’s voice and songwriting and felt like my style would lend itself well to one of his songs. To vote for the next cover, contribute to my Patreon account: patreon.com
FREE DOWNLOAD: graysonerhard.com
FREE TABS: graysonerhard.com
FOLLOW: graysonerhard.com
SHOWS: graysonerhard.com
GEAR:
Guitar: Cole Clark FL2EC-BLBL - coleclarkguitar.com
Strings: Dunlop phosphor bronze medium gauge strings - jimdunlop.com
Thumb pick: Dunlop Ultex mediums - jimdunlop.com
Interface: Universal Audio Apollo 8p
DAW: Logic Pro X
Super dope necklace by Project Street Gold
projectstreetgold.com
CREDITS:
Recorded by Grayson Erhard; mixed and mastered by Chris Beeble at the Blasting Room
theblastingroom.com
Filmed by Bannigrin
bannigrin.com
Video editing and coloring by Grayson Erhard