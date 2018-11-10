Our Sociopathic President Blames California for Fires, Threatens to Withhold Funds

By now every possible way of describing the sociopathic toad in the White House has been used, so I’ll just mention that this morning he showed again what an utter piece of trash he is by blaming California’s “poor forest management” for the terrible fires that have made thousands homeless and taken lives, and then threatened to end “Fed payments,” by which we can only assume he means emergency funds.

Yes, this is his message to people who’ve lost everything in these wildfires — he responds with a twisted conspiracy theory and threatens not to help them.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

It should be noted that there’s no longer any doubt that human-caused climate change is a major factor in these natural disasters, and they’re going to continue to get worse because the Trump administration has been systematically gutting environmental regulations, and putting climate change deniers in charge of agencies that are supposed to address it.