 

An Extraordinary Live Performance by Pianist Brad Mehldau: “Three Pieces After Bach” [VIDEO]

It was at Carnegie Hall in New York that Brad Mehldau played his “Three Pieces after Bach” for the first time. Three years after this creation, the jazzman is visiting the Philharmonie de Paris. In the Great Hall Pierre Boulez, Brad Mehldau reappropriates so the famous “well tempered Clavier”.

“Three Pieces after Bach” is not a jazzy cover of the “Well-Tempered Clavier”. Bach’s work acts as a stimulus, a starting point for Brad Mehldau to develop his own creative process. By alternating works of Bach and new works, the jazzman invites us to rediscover this emblematic partition.

[Translated from French.]

