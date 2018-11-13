Some More News: America’s Elections, Trump’s Press Abuse, Tucker Carlson’s Protest Lies, and More [VIDEO]
Covering the day after the midterm elections means talking about election results, the president deciding to be a huge jackass to everybody and then banning a journalist, the president forcing his Attorney General to resign in order to further obstruct justice, a mass shooting, an enormous forest fire, and a white nationalist propagandist lying about protesters at his home. It was… a day.
Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com
SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com
Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Co-written by David Christopher Bell (@moviehooligan) and Tom Reimann (@startthemachine).
You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:
iTunes: goo.gl
Google Play: goo.gl
Soundcloud: goo.gl
Stitcher: goo.gl
Follow us on social Media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Source List - goo.gl