Some More News: America’s Elections, Trump’s Press Abuse, Tucker Carlson’s Protest Lies, and More [VIDEO]

Covering the day after the midterm elections means talking about election results, the president deciding to be a huge jackass to everybody and then banning a journalist, the president forcing his Attorney General to resign in order to further obstruct justice, a mass shooting, an enormous forest fire, and a white nationalist propagandist lying about protesters at his home. It was… a day.

