The Bob Cesca Podcast: Insert Breaking News Here
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Insert Breaking News Here — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Something weird is happening out there; Fox News goes quiet; Drudge deletes his tweets; Rumored indictments from Mueller soon; Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi on the chopping block; Koch Brothers declaring war on Trump; David Frum and the Coalition of Normals; Kyrsten Sinema wins in Arizona; Looking ahead to 2020; Michelle Obama; Rick Scott fails to seize voting machines; Don Junior’s propaganda debunked; and so much more.