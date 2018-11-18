 

A Stunning Performance by Two Great Guitarists: Martin Miller & Andy Timmons, “Still Got the Blues” (Gary Moore Cover)

YouTube

Online Guitar Courses:
andytimmons.com
jamtrackcentral.com

Buy the Ibanez MM1 Martin Miller Signature Guitar:
google.de

Buy the Ibanez AT100 Andy Timmons Signature Guitar:
google.de

Homepages:
bennijud.com
facebook.com
martinmillerguitar.com

Credits:

Martin Miller - Guitar & Vocals
Andy Timmons - Guitar
Felix Lehrmann - Drums
Benni Jud - Bass & Vocals
Marius Leicht - Keyboards & Vocals

André Gorjatschow - Director & Camera
Torsten Solberg - Audio Engineer
Manuel Renner, David Schneider, Martina Blazeska, Daniel Espitia - Cameras
Ulrich Wichmann - Camera Assistant

Audio Mix & Video Edit - Martin Miller

Special thanks to Klotz cables klotz-ais.de for providing the entire session session with cables and Universal Audio for providing Andy the UA Ox!

I do not own the rights to this composition.

Label: Virgin
Songwriters: Gary Moore

