A Stunning Performance by Two Great Guitarists: Martin Miller & Andy Timmons, “Still Got the Blues” (Gary Moore Cover)
Online Guitar Courses:
andytimmons.com
jamtrackcentral.com
Buy the Ibanez MM1 Martin Miller Signature Guitar:
google.de
Buy the Ibanez AT100 Andy Timmons Signature Guitar:
google.de
Homepages:
bennijud.com
facebook.com
martinmillerguitar.com
Credits:
Martin Miller - Guitar & Vocals
Andy Timmons - Guitar
Felix Lehrmann - Drums
Benni Jud - Bass & Vocals
Marius Leicht - Keyboards & Vocals
André Gorjatschow - Director & Camera
Torsten Solberg - Audio Engineer
Manuel Renner, David Schneider, Martina Blazeska, Daniel Espitia - Cameras
Ulrich Wichmann - Camera Assistant
Audio Mix & Video Edit - Martin Miller
Special thanks to Klotz cables klotz-ais.de for providing the entire session session with cables and Universal Audio for providing Andy the UA Ox!
I do not own the rights to this composition.
Label: Virgin
Songwriters: Gary Moore