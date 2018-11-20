 

Absolutely Disgusting: Trump Gives Saudi Arabia a Pass for Brutally Murdering and Dismembering a Journalist

360
Politics • Views: 4,252
3

Anyone paying attention saw this coming.

Donald Trump is infatuated with dictators and loves the idea of a strongman murdering journalists who offend him — especially if the strongman is obscenely wealthy. It’s one more warning siren among many that the President* of the United States is a dangerous sociopath.

Here’s the statement this vile human being released today, explaining that money is more important than human life, who knows if they did it anyway, and hey, maybe he deserved it, right?

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 20, 2018
Statement from President Donald J. Trump on Standing with Saudi Arabia

America First!

The world is a very dangerous place!

The country of Iran, as an example, is responsible for a bloody proxy war against Saudi Arabia in Yemen, trying to destabilize Iraq’s fragile attempt at democracy, supporting the terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon, propping up dictator Bashar Assad in Syria (who has killed millions of his own citizens), and much more. Likewise, the Iranians have killed many Americans and other innocent people throughout the Middle East. Iran states openly, and with great force, “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Iran is considered “the world’s leading sponsor of terror.”

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia would gladly withdraw from Yemen if the Iranians would agree to leave. They would immediately provide desperately needed humanitarian assistance. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has agreed to spend billions of dollars in leading the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism.

After my heavily negotiated trip to Saudi Arabia last year, the Kingdom agreed to spend and invest $450 billion in the United States. This is a record amount of money. It will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, tremendous economic development, and much additional wealth for the United States. Of the $450 billion, $110 billion will be spent on the purchase of military equipment from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and many other great U.S. defense contractors. If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries - and very happy to acquire all of this newfound business. It would be a wonderful gift to them directly from the United States!

The crime against Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible one, and one that our country does not condone. Indeed, we have taken strong action against those already known to have participated in the murder. After great independent research, we now know many details of this horrible crime. We have already sanctioned 17 Saudis known to have been involved in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, and the disposal of his body.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia say that Jamal Khashoggi was an “enemy of the state” and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, but my decision is in no way based on that — this is an unacceptable and horrible crime. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!

That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran. The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region. It is our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world!

I understand there are members of Congress who, for political or other reasons, would like to go in a different direction - and they are free to do so. I will consider whatever ideas are presented to me, but only if they are consistent with the absolute security and safety of America. After the United States, Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producing nation in the world. They have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels — so important for the world. As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm. Very simply it is called America First!

UPDATE at 11/20/18 11:55:42 am by Charles Johnson
UPDATE at 11/20/18 1:26:56 pm by Charles Johnson

David Laufman is the former chief of counterintelligence at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Nothing to See here… Except Russian as New President of Interpolwashingtonpost.com The advancement of worldwide Authoritarianism and Putin’s agenda advances at an ever increasing rate. I especially am entertained about the Russian official’s Tweet about arresting the entire Ukrainian Government. That should be good for a few laughs inside the ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 42 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Katie Porter Wins in California Porter becomes the fourth Democrat to flip a Republican-held House seat in Southern California this cycle; Democrat Gil Cisneros now leads Republican Young Kim in the last uncalled race and is poised to become the fifth. Advertise with Mother ...
Thanos
4 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 175 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
European Court: Russia’s Arrests of Navalny Were Political The court’s highest chamber found that Russian authorities violated multiple human rights in detaining Navalny seven times from 2012 to 2014, and that two of the arrests were expressly aimed at “suppressing political pluralism.” It ordered Russia to pay ...
Thanos
5 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“Documenting Hate: New American Nazis, ” Coming Soon… — ProPublica In the wake of the deadly anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, ProPublica and Frontline present a new investigation into white supremacist groups in America — in particular, a neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division, that has ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Wins Arizona Senate Race, Flipping Second GOP Seat Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has defeated Republican Martha McSally to win the Arizona Senate race, the Associated Press projected Monday evening. With Sinema's victory to flip the open seat of retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, she becomes the first Democrat ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 229 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
I DONT KNOW HOW but THEY FOUND ME - Do It All the Time This footage was first thought to be a conceptual art piece produced by the band before making music videos had become standard music industry practice. While the exact date and circumstances under which it was produced are unclear, the ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 266 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sirintip - Don’t Give Up (Youtube Spaces Session) “Don’t Give Up”Music and lyrics by Sirintip Sirintip - voiceHorace Bray - guitarAndrew Freedman - keysJames Quinlan - bassNolan Byrd - drums Filmed at: Youtube Space New York Videographer: Matt MarlinskiAudio Engineer: Irving GadouryMixed by: Jonathan SmithMixed at: Galaxy ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 275 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Muse Perform the Dark Side on Later… With Jools HollandMuse perform The Dark Side on Later... with Jools Holland on BBC Two (6th October 2018). For more performances and interviews from the show, subscribe now: bit.ly. Watch the whole episode here: bbc.co.uk
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Pentagon Has Prepared a Cyberattack Against Russia Officials say the new Trump cyberoperations order, National Security Presidential Memorandum 13 (NSPM 13), is designed to allow Defense Secretary James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to approve retaliatory strikes without the approval of others in ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump’s Orwellian EPA Disappears Climate Change Pagemotherboard.vice.com epa.gov pages that previously provided information about climate change have been changed from claiming that they are "updating" to an error message that reads, "We want to help you find what you are looking for," as revealed by a ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 578 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs