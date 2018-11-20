 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Lock Her Up

112
Humor
1

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Lock Her Up — NSFW; Happy Thanksgiving; Kimberley A. Johnson fills in for Buzz today; Raking the forests; Ivanka Trump caught using private email; House Democrats will investigate; Trump and Pakistan; Fox News Twitter update; Trump is too scared to visit troops; Trump’s statement on Khashoggi is bonkers; Susan Collins won’t defend Mueller; Trump mocks Adam Schiff; Trump insults McRaven; and so much more.

Little Green Footballs