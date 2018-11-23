Shop Amazon for Black Friday and Support LGF

 

It’s that crazy time again when all the retailers’ ledgers are supposed to go into the black, and they need you to consume in order to make that happen, so they make it easy for you to buy stuff by cutting prices to unusually low levels. Ain’t consumerism grand?

Be that as it may, we all need stuff, and right now Amazon has quite a lot of stuff on sale for good to great prices, at their Black Friday Deals Week. (This page even has a live video feed — a la Home Shopping Network — with perky Amazon people demonstrating the stuff.)

And since Little Green Footballs is an Amazon associate, if you click through from one of our links on this page we get a small percentage of the sale price at no extra cost to you.

So if you’re inclined to get some stuff, or just feeling consumerish, here are some more links that may pique your interest…

Amazon Device Deals (Fire Tablets, Kindles, Echo devices, TVs)
Clothes and Fashion
Video Games and Game Consoles
Electronics (TVs, computers, cell phones, audio gear, camera gear)
Home, Kitchen, Furniture, Tools, Cookware, etc.

Little Green Footballs