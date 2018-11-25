A Gorgeous Acoustic Guitar Piece by Janet Noguera: “Favor From the Wind”
I started writing this piece after the two years of battle and resistance, when I received the news that my mother’s life was about to come to an end. In one of those moments of denial and despair, trying to accept it for myself, and overwhelmed by the responsibility of communication and strength, I run away with my guitar, and far away in a windy evening, I surrendered. I let her go in peace and in love.
Rest in peace my Young Warrior.
Buy/Listen at:
janetnoguera.bandcamp.com
Visit Janet Noguera at:
FB: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Youtube: youtube.com