The Bob Cesca Podcast: Playskool Tear Gas
Politics • Views: 2,068
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Playskool Tear Gas — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; We have collusion; Manafort met with Assange; Manafort lied to Mueller; Trump could pardon Manafort; Trump knew about Manafort’s lying weeks ago; Marcy Wheeler’s theory; Kushner inflated the cost of the Saudi arms deal; Papadopoulos reports for jail; Trump fires tear gas at children; Family separation and history; Trump vs Obama and Bush; Thanks to Chris Hayes; and so much more.