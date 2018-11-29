Michael Cohen’s Plea Deal Shows Trump Lied About Not Having Business Interests in Russia
The big news today is that Donald Trump lied repeatedly about not having any business interests in Russia. In fact, he was negotiating with Kremlin officials for a Moscow Trump Tower through his fixer Michael Cohen during the campaign, as he was lying about it, and Cohen then proceeded to lie to Congress about it as well.
This may seem like just one more case of Trump lying through his teeth, but this time it has very serious implications for Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Folks need to remember when Michael Cohen was negotiating the deal with “Russia” for Trump, he was not negotiating like a regular business transaction. The plea agreement says he was negotiating with Kremlin *OFFICIALS* — not private businesspersons. This is no ordinary biz.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 29, 2018