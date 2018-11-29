The Bob Cesca Podcast: What Favor?
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
What Favor? — NSFW; The great Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying about Trump Tower Moscow; Trump denies that he did anything wrong; Why Trump hired Cohen; Randy Credico slams Trump on Twitter; Trump stupidly floats a pardon for Manafort; Deutsche Bank raided; Trump’s former lawyer raided; Trump denied knowing about the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016; Trump says he has kompromat on House Dems; Trump cancels meetings; James Carville and Peggy Noonan can suck it; and so much more.