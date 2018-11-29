Silly Walks and Weird Dancing in the “Weird Part of the Night” - Louis Cole

YouTube

WHOOOOOOOO

song written by: LOUIS COLE

all instruments and singing by: LOUIS COLE

(except extra violin at end by Leah Zeger)

vid directed by: LOUIS COLE

vid filmed/co-directed by: Daniel Sunshine

dancers: Genevieve Artadi and Loren Battley

driver: Max Thoeny

Lyrics:

doin it right, on a weird night

(vrs):

between 3 and 6 when my big ideas hit

green freeways, green freeways, driving fast, at last

its hard to be fake with nobody else awake

I can live how I live baby, hanging hard, working hard

(ch):

In the weird part of the night, yeah

thats the time I feel alright, yeah

all the bull s—- goes away, oh yeah

then it comes back during the day, yeah

doin it right, on a weird night

(vrs 2):

between 3 and 6 when no one can f—- your s—-

so in touch, thats the best, send that girl a risky text

thrill seeking, gland squeezing, give your life meaning

that spot on the clock, when the world can’t throw you off

(ch again)

(insane throat slap vocal run)

(ch again)