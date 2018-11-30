Trump Drives His Lawyers Crazy Again by Admitting on Twitter He Lied About Russian Business Interests

“Very legal & very cool”

The Narcissist in Chief is his own worst enemy. He can’t shut up when his fragile ego is in peril, and today on Twitter he did it again, while at the G20 meeting in Argentina; he admitted outright that every time he claimed he had no business interests in Russia — and that was a lot of times — he was simply lying through his teeth.

Oh, I get it! I am a very good developer, happily living my life, when I see our Country going in the wrong direction (to put it mildly). Against all odds, I decide to run for President & continue to run my business-very legal & very cool, talked about it on the campaign trail… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

….Lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia. Put up zero money, zero guarantees and didn’t do the project. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

When Trump says he “talked about it on the campaign trail,” what he actually means is that he shamelessly lied about it on the campaign trail, over and over, and his family and cronies lied about it to the media and to Congress.

Hey, he was only “lightly looking” at it, and it was “very legal & very cool,” so what’s the big deal, anyway? What’s a little light treason among friends?

But if this was so innocent, legal and cool, why all the lies and coverups?

