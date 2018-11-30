Incredible: An All-Acoustic Version of Snarky Puppy’s “Lingus” Performed by Kids (The Caspian Quartet)
Completely acoustic version of “Lingus”, from Snarky Puppy’s 2014 album We Like It Here. YouTube.
Sheet music purchased from Snarky Puppy’s website and filled in with transcriptions where appropriate.
—-All instruments played by Caspian Quartet—-
Silas Friesen: trumpet, flute, piano bass, acoustic guitar, tenor recorder, percussion (cajon, thumb piano, claves, triangle, egg shaker)
Godwin Friesen: accordion, piano, melodica, soprano and alto recorders, pan flute, percussion (splash cymbal, spoons, cowbell, bongos, güiro, djembe, tambourine)
Amos Friesen: cello, percussion (rainstick, cajon, maracas)
Junia Friesen: violin, glockenspiel
—-Production—-
Amos: director of photography, video editor, dog whisperer
Godwin: creative director, audio/video assistant
Silas: recording engineer, transcriber