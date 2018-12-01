Another Gorgeous Song From Jacob Collier’s New Project: “Ocean Wide, Canyon Deep” (Feat. Laura Mvula)
It’s not a music video, really, but just another gorgeous song from Jacob Collier’s new project, featuring the great Laura Mvula and the Netherlands’ amazing Metropole Orkest.
Ocean Wide, Canyon Deep (feat. Laura Mvula) by Jacob Collier with the Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley [OFFICIAL AUDIO]
