Utterly Devoid of Self-Awareness, Trump Calls for Michael Cohen to Serve a Long Prison Term

Fresh from his ridiculously embarrassing junket to Argentina, President Racist Grandpa is ranting on Twitter like an incoherent street corner preacher again. This time he’s viciously attacking his former confidant and fixer Michael Cohen, calling for him to serve “a full and complete sentence.”

Let’s all remember that Trump is very much in favor of harsh punishment for criminal behavior, shall we?

But who in the world is “Scott Free?”

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

….his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

This is the age of wonder, when the President* of the United States gets dragged by the Merriam-Webster dictionary.