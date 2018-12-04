 

Some More News: Sure, You Can Be a Good Guy With a Gun, as Long as You Aren’t Black

297
Politics • Views: 3,873
3

YouTube

In today’s episode, it turns out that you can be a good guy with a gun, as long as you’re not black. But at least the NRA will speak up and… Oh, wait.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com
SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David Christopher Bell (@moviehooligan

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:
iTunes: goo.gl
Google Play: goo.gl
Soundcloud: goo.gl
Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com

Source List for “Why Good Guys With Guns Can’t Be Black” - goo.gl

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Police: Charge Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu With Bribery in Telecom Case - Israel News - Haaretz.com The police and Israel Securities Authority on Sunday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau and his wife, Sara, as well as media mogul Shaul Elovitch and his wife, Iris, for bribery and other corruption charges in the investigation dubbed ...
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Proposition A: San Franciscans Want a New Seawall and Vote to Pay for It Some coastal cities are awake and aware to the dangers posed by sea level rise, and they are moving to combat those dangers. San Franciscans have dispelled any doubt that they're willing to pay the price to armor their ...
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Democrat Takes Lead in 7th Contested California Race SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Democrats inched closer to sweeping all seven competitive congressional districts in California on Monday, as Democrat T.J. Cox took the lead over Republican incumbent David Valadao in the Central Valley’s 21st Congressional District. According to ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Federal Judge Lashes Mississippi, Striking Abortion Law (CN) — A federal judge Tuesday struck down Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, blasting the state for passing a law it “knew was unconstitutional” and wasting taxpayer dollars defending it in court. Governor Phil Bryant ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 250 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
THE EXPANSE Official Production Trailer (2019) Season 4, New Sci-Fi Thriller Series HD -The Expanse Season 4 will air on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 -----Want to try Amazon Video for FREE??? Use the link below:- - - - - - - amazon.com... - - - - - - - THE EXPANSE ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 396 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A Perfect Circle - So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish (Official Video) Get “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” from the new album Eat The Elephant out now: aperfectcircle.lnk.to Directed by Kyle CoganProducer: Brendan GarrettDirector of Photography: Justyn MoroProduction Company: simian.la ---- FOLLOW A PERFECT CIRCLE: Website: aperfectcircle.com Facebook: ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 300 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Main Squeeze - ‘Have a Cigar’ (Pink Floyd) Live from The Dome Part II Corey Frye - VoxSmiley - KeysMax Newman - Guitar Rob Skywalker - BassReuben Gingrich - Drums/Bells Download :: SoundCloud Recorded and Mixed by Jonathan D. AlleeMastered by Darryl Swann Filmed by Charlie Jesseph ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 343 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fleetwood Mac - the Chain (Official Music Video) You're watching the official music video for Fleetwood Mac - "The Chain" from the 1977 album "Rumours". The new Fleetwood Mac collection '50 Years – Don’t Stop' is available now. Get your copy here lnk.to and check out North ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 412 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Once Upon a Deadpool On December 12, Deadpool 2 is back in theaters with zero F’s given To kick off the holiday season audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2 ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 408 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A Prayer of Giving Thanks by Mark SandlinA couple of years ago I ran into this near perfect expression of American Thanksgiving. I post it each year in the hope it will inspire others to be appropriately thankful as well. Good and gracious God,There is a tension ...
William Lewis
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 757 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs