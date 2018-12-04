Some More News: Sure, You Can Be a Good Guy With a Gun, as Long as You Aren’t Black
In today’s episode, it turns out that you can be a good guy with a gun, as long as you’re not black. But at least the NRA will speak up and… Oh, wait.
Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com
SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com
Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David Christopher Bell (@moviehooligan
You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:
iTunes: goo.gl
Google Play: goo.gl
Soundcloud: goo.gl
Stitcher: goo.gl
Follow us on social Media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Source List for “Why Good Guys With Guns Can’t Be Black” - goo.gl