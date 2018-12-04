The Bob Cesca Podcast: Tariff Man
Humor • Views: 1,748
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Tariff Man — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; We’re expecting Mike Flynn news; Oh Magoo; Trump is Scott Free by day, Tariff Man by night; Trump ‘looks forward’ to Bush funeral; Mueller wrapping up loose ends; Trump committed high crimes on Twitter; Jerry Nadler says Trump is compromised; Republicans try to seize power in Wisconsin and Michigan; How the Russians may have rigged Florida; and so much more.