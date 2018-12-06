 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Mueller

55
Humor • Views: 713
1

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Mueller — NSFW; The great Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here for another Weird Thursday; The Trump Instability continues to mess with the Dow and the economy; Trump attends the Bush funeral; Trump doesn’t care about the debt; The Flynn sentencing memo; Former Trumps staffer thinks Trump will go nuts; Rudy doesn’t understand the internets; Don Junior thinks he’ll be indicted; Alan Dershowitz thinks Mueller is one-sided; Election fraud in North Carolina; and so much more.

Little Green Footballs