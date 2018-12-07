Neo-Nazi Convicted of 1st Degree Murder in Charlottesville Car Attack

There is some good news from the trial of the neo-Nazi who deliberately rammed his car into a crowd of protesters at the infamous Charlottesville white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally: James A. Fields Jr. convicted of killing Heather Heyer in Charlottesville car-ramming.

CHARLOTTESVILLE — An avowed supporter of neo-Nazi beliefs who took part in the violent and chaotic white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in this city last year was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder for killing a woman by ramming his car through a crowd of counterprotesters.

A jury of seven women and five men began deliberating Friday morning and took just over seven hours to reach its decision that James Alex Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, acted with premeditation when he backed up his 2010 Dodge Challenger and then roared it down a narrow downtown street crowded with counterprotesters, slamming into them and another car. Heather D. Heyer, 32, was killed and 35 others injured, many grievously. Fields was also found guilty on eight counts of malicious wounding.