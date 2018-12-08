 

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Jacob Collier w/ Metropole Orkest; Cond: Jules Buckley [VIDEO]

Here’s one of my favorite songs from Jacob Collier’s new album with the Metropole Orkest, a wildly eclectic cover of a classic Police song.

The Police’s 1981 hit, “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”, reimagined by Jacob Collier with the Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley [OFFICIAL AUDIO] from Djesse (Vol. 1)

