Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Jacob Collier w/ Metropole Orkest; Cond: Jules Buckley [VIDEO]
Here’s one of my favorite songs from Jacob Collier’s new album with the Metropole Orkest, a wildly eclectic cover of a classic Police song.
The Police’s 1981 hit, “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”, reimagined by Jacob Collier with the Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley [OFFICIAL AUDIO] from Djesse (Vol. 1)
