Once Again, the Illiterate Narcissist in Chief Admits to a Crime on Twitter

This morning, Donald Trump settled in on his solid gold throne, yanked out his iPhone, and admitted to a federal crime on Twitter. Again. It’s really amazing how often Trump does this — so often it seems deliberate, Trump’s way of demonstrating his dominance by daring anyone to do something about it. I really think he gets some kind of twisted thrill out of this.

And yes, he did misspell a two-syllable word while incriminating himself. Twice.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s - but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

To recap: after initially saying he didn’t know anything about it, Trump is now openly admitting he paid off a porn star to keep quiet about having sex with him and tried to cover it up, so he could win the presidential election.