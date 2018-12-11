Full Video: Trump’s Epic Meltdown in the Oval Office: “I’m Proud to Shut Down the Government”
One of the best parts of this ridiculous exchange with the Lying Manbaby in Chief is watching Mike Pence try to fade away into the wallpaper.
President Donald Trump met with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the Oval Office where Trump vowed to shutdown the government if no agreement could be reached on border security, including funding a wall along the the US-Mexico border.