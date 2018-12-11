The Bob Cesca Podcast: Weaselstein
Weaselstein — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Happy Birthday to Chez; Trump argues with Pelosi and Schumer on camera; Trump accepts blame for the shutdown; James Fields sentenced; The Cohen Sentencing Memo; Maria Butina to enter a plea deal; The NRA is broke and doomed; William Barr might have to recuse; Trump is losing Fox News; Trump can’t find a chief of staff; Da Nang Dick; and so much more.