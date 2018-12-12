 

Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years, Blasts Trump in Court; Trump Says “The People Would Revolt” if He’s Impeached

"Peanut stuff"
Well, Michael Cohen now knows where he’ll be spending the next three years: Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison for crimes committed while working for Trump.

“I stand before your honor humbly and painfully aware that we are here today for one reason, because of my actions that I pled guilty to,” Cohen said. “I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to, the personal ones to me and those involving the president of the United States of America.”

Cohen said there was a deep irony about his sentencing, because he felt that he was finally getting free from Trump. “Today is the day I am getting my freedom back as you sit at the bench and contemplate my fate,” he said. “I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the fateful day that I accepted the offer to work for a famous real estate mogul whose business acumen I truly admired. In fact I now know there is little to be admired.”

He cited a recent tweet from the president calling Cohen “weak” for cooperating and said the president was right, but not in the way he meant.

“It was my own weakness and a blind loyalty to this man that led me to choose a path of darkness over light,” Cohen said. “Time and time again I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

And of course, the Trump-thing is doing what he always does: Trump says he is not concerned about being impeached, defends payments to women.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was not concerned that he could be impeached and that hush payments made ahead of the 2016 election by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to two women did not violate campaign finance laws.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump told Reuters in an Oval Office interview.

“I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” he said.

[…]

“Number one, it wasn’t a campaign contribution. If it were, it’s only civil, and even if it’s only civil, there was no violation based on what we did. OK?”

Asked about prosecutors’ assertions that a number of people who had worked for him met or had business dealings with Russians before and during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said: “The stuff you’re talking about is peanut stuff.”

Such a perfect example of the alleged thinking of the worst president this country has ever had. It’s all coming apart for Donald Trump now, and he knows it. Somewhere deep inside his twisted mind, there’s a lot of screaming going on.

