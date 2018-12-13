 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Rabbit Season Duck Season

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Rabbit Season Duck Season — NSFW; The great David ‘TRex’ Ferguson is here; Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison; Colbert told a familiar joke last night; Former Apprentice staffer confirms Trump horrors; Newt Gingrich and the Chief of Staff gig; Hannity deleted his tweets; National Enquirer cooperating with SDNY; New York AG pursuing Trump Org; Trump on Fox News today; Axl Rose, Phil Collins, and Vince Neil; and so much more.

