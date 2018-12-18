The Bob Cesca Podcast: Twas the Night Before Impeachment
Politics • Views: 2,587
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Twas The Night Before Impeachment — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Buzz’s dramatic reading of Twas The Night Before Impeachment; Mike Flynn sentencing doesn’t quite go as planned; Trump shuts down his Foundation slush fund; Giuliani confesses to collusion; Former Enquirer staffer admits further Trump coverups; The 17 known Trump investigations; Federal judge strikes down the ACA; Roger Stone selling Roger Stones; and so much more.