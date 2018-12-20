 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Captain Obvious

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Captain Obvious — NSFW; The great Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Last free show of 2018; Walter Health Scare; Blocking Fox News on your parents’ TV; Trump pulling out of Syria for the wrong reasons; Matt Whitaker isn’t recusing himself; Nobody Knows Campaign Finance like Trump; Mueller gets Roger Stones House Intelligence transcript; It’s a good day for the Steele Dossier; South Carolina rigging the primaries for Trump; The Go Fund Me for Trump’s Wall; and so much more.

