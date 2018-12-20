Paul McCartney Shows He Still Has Some Funk Left: “Who Cares”
“Who Cares” featured on the album Egypt Station out now: paulmccartney.lnk.to
Starring: Paul McCartney & Emma Stone
Directed by: Brantley Gutierrez & Ryan Heffington
Produced by: Kyle Schember & Michael W. Abbott
Executive Producers: Kathy Eldon, Regina Scully, Jennifer Gross, Ann Gilbertson Haggart, Pat Chandler
Production Company: Subtractive Inc.
In Association with: Creative Visions, Artemis Rising, and The Blue Chip Foundation
Dancers: Nataly Santiago, Stephanie Crousillat, Heather Lang, Gabe Katz, Jesse Kovarsky, Nelson Chalas
Written by: Brantley Gutierrez & Luke Weinstock
Cinematographer: Linus Sandgren
Choreographer: Ryan Heffington
Production Designer: Leigh Poindexter
Costume Designer: Carol Beadle
Editor: R. P. Adams
Colorist: Tom Poole / Company 3
Make Up: Rachel Goodwin
Hair Stylist: Mara Roszak
Dancer Make Up & Special Prosthetics: Kabuki
Label: Capitol Records
Management: Scott Rodger
Music video by Paul McCartney performing Who Cares. © 2018 MPL Communications Inc, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.