Paul McCartney Shows He Still Has Some Funk Left: “Who Cares”

YouTube

“Who Cares” featured on the album Egypt Station out now: paulmccartney.lnk.to

Follow Paul:

facebook.com

instagram.com

@paulmccartney

Starring: Paul McCartney & Emma Stone

Directed by: Brantley Gutierrez & Ryan Heffington

Produced by: Kyle Schember & Michael W. Abbott

Executive Producers: Kathy Eldon, Regina Scully, Jennifer Gross, Ann Gilbertson Haggart, Pat Chandler

Production Company: Subtractive Inc.

In Association with: Creative Visions, Artemis Rising, and The Blue Chip Foundation

Dancers: Nataly Santiago, Stephanie Crousillat, Heather Lang, Gabe Katz, Jesse Kovarsky, Nelson Chalas

Written by: Brantley Gutierrez & Luke Weinstock

Cinematographer: Linus Sandgren

Choreographer: Ryan Heffington

Production Designer: Leigh Poindexter

Costume Designer: Carol Beadle

Editor: R. P. Adams

Colorist: Tom Poole / Company 3

Make Up: Rachel Goodwin

Hair Stylist: Mara Roszak

Dancer Make Up & Special Prosthetics: Kabuki

Label: Capitol Records

Management: Scott Rodger

Music video by Paul McCartney performing Who Cares. © 2018 MPL Communications Inc, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

vevo.ly