A Stunning Solo Performance by Andy Timmons: “Heroes” (David Bowie Cover)

A tribute to two of my heroes, David Bowie and Mick Ronson (end solo). A nod at the fade-out to Tom Scholz (another great influence!).

Instruments played:

1963 Epiphone Texan acoustic

1966 Ludwig “Pink Champagne Sparkle” drums

Late ’70s Fender Precision bass

Ibanez ATZ-100 prototype guitar

Mid -90’s Gibson Les Paul

Ibanez Roadcore guitar

1969 Marshall Super Lead 100 watt head

2x12 Mesa Boogie Rectifier cabinet

1964 Vox AC30 Top Boost

Arranged, performed, recorded and mixed by Andy Timmons. Mastered by Rob Wechsler.

Video by Joslin Dsouza joslinmusic.com

