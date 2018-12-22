A Stunning Solo Performance by Andy Timmons: “Heroes” (David Bowie Cover)
A tribute to two of my heroes, David Bowie and Mick Ronson (end solo). A nod at the fade-out to Tom Scholz (another great influence!).
Instruments played:
1963 Epiphone Texan acoustic
1966 Ludwig “Pink Champagne Sparkle” drums
Late ’70s Fender Precision bass
Ibanez ATZ-100 prototype guitar
Mid -90’s Gibson Les Paul
Ibanez Roadcore guitar
1969 Marshall Super Lead 100 watt head
2x12 Mesa Boogie Rectifier cabinet
1964 Vox AC30 Top Boost
Arranged, performed, recorded and mixed by Andy Timmons. Mastered by Rob Wechsler.
Video by Joslin Dsouza joslinmusic.com
