It’s a Trump Christmas: “All Alone, Poor Me”
Politics • Views: 3,615
As the stock market takes another precipitous dive, our so-called president is spending Christmas Eve day posting one rage-tweet after another, culminating in… this.
I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018
Words fail me.