Holiday Jam: Snarky Puppy Feat. Lalah Hathaway, “Something”

“Something” (2014 Grammy Winner for Best R & B Performance)

from Snarky Puppy’s live DVD/CD - “Family Dinner - Volume One”

written by David Foster & Brenda Russell

arranged by Robert “Sput” Searight, Cory Henry, Bill Laurance, Mark Lettieri, & Michael League

produced by Michael League

co-produced by Snarky Puppy

recorded and filmed at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA, on March 8, 2013.

Lalah Hathaway - guest vocalist

Robert “Sput” Searight - drums

Nate Werth - percussion

Michael League - bass

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Mark Lettieri - electric guitar

Cory Henry - organ

Bill Laurance - Fender Rhodes

Jay Jennings - trumpet (solo)

Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet

Chris Bullock - tenor sax & bass clarinet

Chelsea “Peaches” West - backing vocals

Katya Diaz - backing vocals

Rachella Searight - backing vocals

engineered by Eric Hartman

assisted by Avi Gunther & Jake Dempsey

mixed by Eric Hartman

mastered by Scott Hull

film directed by Andy LaViolette

filmed by Andy LaViolette, Brad Holt, Simon C.F. Yu, and Nikki Birch

On March 8th, 2013, Snarky Puppy and a host of special guests convened at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke VA. The project was to record a series of live performances in audio and video that would bring attention and benefit to the ongoing work of the center. The Jefferson Center is a non-profit arts organization that is revitalizing a key neighborhood in Roanoke with the restoration of Jefferson High School and the renovation of the Shaftman Performance Hall. The hall brings world class music to the local community through the Music Lab, providing education and recording space for local children.

The Music Lab at Jefferson Center is working daily to pull from every social and economic class of the Roanoke community and create the next wave of real, human musicians. They host low cost or free after-school programs for any interested young people filled with visits by guest artists, private instrumental instruction, and recording training. Wafting out of the little studios and rehearsal rooms on the third floor of Jefferson Center, you can hear Afro-beat in Swahili, hip-hop in Liberian Kreyol, the blues coming from the guitar of a 13 year-old prodigy, and the undeniable sound of young musicians growing. It’s a thing that needs to be supported at all costs across this country, and by purchasing this record, you’ve done it.

A portion of every sale will go to the Music Lab at Jefferson Center.

“IT’S SOMETHING”

Words and Music by David W. Foster, Brenda Gordon Russell

(c) IRVING MUSIC, INC. ON BEHALF OF ITSELF AND FOSTER FREES MUSIC, INC. / ALMO MUSIC CORP. ON BEHALF OF ITSELF AND RUTLAND ROAD MUSIC (ASCAP, BMI)

