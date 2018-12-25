Holiday Jam: Snarky Puppy Feat. Lalah Hathaway, “Something”
“Something” (2014 Grammy Winner for Best R & B Performance)
from Snarky Puppy’s live DVD/CD - “Family Dinner - Volume One”
Buy it here:
Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Digital: radi.al
snarkypuppy.com / facebook.com
written by David Foster & Brenda Russell
arranged by Robert “Sput” Searight, Cory Henry, Bill Laurance, Mark Lettieri, & Michael League
produced by Michael League
co-produced by Snarky Puppy
recorded and filmed at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA, on March 8, 2013.
Lalah Hathaway - guest vocalist
Robert “Sput” Searight - drums
Nate Werth - percussion
Michael League - bass
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Mark Lettieri - electric guitar
Cory Henry - organ
Bill Laurance - Fender Rhodes
Jay Jennings - trumpet (solo)
Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet
Chris Bullock - tenor sax & bass clarinet
Chelsea “Peaches” West - backing vocals
Katya Diaz - backing vocals
Rachella Searight - backing vocals
engineered by Eric Hartman
assisted by Avi Gunther & Jake Dempsey
mixed by Eric Hartman
mastered by Scott Hull
film directed by Andy LaViolette
filmed by Andy LaViolette, Brad Holt, Simon C.F. Yu, and Nikki Birch
On March 8th, 2013, Snarky Puppy and a host of special guests convened at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke VA. The project was to record a series of live performances in audio and video that would bring attention and benefit to the ongoing work of the center. The Jefferson Center is a non-profit arts organization that is revitalizing a key neighborhood in Roanoke with the restoration of Jefferson High School and the renovation of the Shaftman Performance Hall. The hall brings world class music to the local community through the Music Lab, providing education and recording space for local children.
The Music Lab at Jefferson Center is working daily to pull from every social and economic class of the Roanoke community and create the next wave of real, human musicians. They host low cost or free after-school programs for any interested young people filled with visits by guest artists, private instrumental instruction, and recording training. Wafting out of the little studios and rehearsal rooms on the third floor of Jefferson Center, you can hear Afro-beat in Swahili, hip-hop in Liberian Kreyol, the blues coming from the guitar of a 13 year-old prodigy, and the undeniable sound of young musicians growing. It’s a thing that needs to be supported at all costs across this country, and by purchasing this record, you’ve done it.
A portion of every sale will go to the Music Lab at Jefferson Center.
“IT’S SOMETHING”
Words and Music by David W. Foster, Brenda Gordon Russell
