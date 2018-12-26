 

Trump Is Embarrassed Into Visiting a War Zone for the First Time

281
Politics
3

Clearly embarrassed by the numerous media outlets pointing out that he hasn’t visited US troops in a war zone in the two years since he was elected, Donald Trump and trophy wife number 3 made a hasty belated Christmas junket to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq today.

(Aside: have you ever noticed that when Trump smiles it always looks like he’s gloating about putting something over on somebody?)

Oddly enough, the visit also coincides with the New York Times’ publication of their investigation into how Trump dodged the draft during the Vietnam War with a phony diagnosis of “bone spurs.”

Sure would have been nice if the Times had decided to do this investigation a bit sooner; say, about two and a half years ago.

Little Green Footballs