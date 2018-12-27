Report: Another Key Piece of the Steele Dossier Is Corroborated

We don’t have independent confirmation of this report yet, but today in McClatchy: Michael Cohen’s cell phone briefly activated near Prague around time of purported Russia meeting.

If this pans out, it will corroborate one more piece of information in the now-famous dossier on Donald Trump’s Russian connections compiled by British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Trump and his cronies frequently call the dossier a “fake,” a “hoax” and “a pile of garbage,” but to date, none of the information in this document has been disproven — and many of the most important parts have been shown to be accurate.