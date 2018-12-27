Report: Another Key Piece of the Steele Dossier Is Corroborated
We don’t have independent confirmation of this report yet, but today in McClatchy: Michael Cohen’s cell phone briefly activated near Prague around time of purported Russia meeting.
If this pans out, it will corroborate one more piece of information in the now-famous dossier on Donald Trump’s Russian connections compiled by British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Trump and his cronies frequently call the dossier a “fake,” a “hoax” and “a pile of garbage,” but to date, none of the information in this document has been disproven — and many of the most important parts have been shown to be accurate.
WASHINGTON — A mobile phone traced to President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen briefly sent signals ricocheting off cell towers in the Prague area in late summer 2016, at the height of the presidential campaign, leaving an electronic record to support claims that Cohen met secretly there with Russian officials, four people with knowledge of the matter say.