Trump’s New Year’s Resolution: Close the Border, Cut Off All Aid to Central America

Not much to see here, just yet another incredibly, nauseatingly deranged xenophobic rant from the Thing in the Oval Office. Now he’s telling his endlessly gullible cult members that closing the border would be “a profit making operation.”

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

….The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

…..close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018