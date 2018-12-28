Friday Night Quirky Pop Jam: Margaret Glaspy, “Emotions and Math”
Margaret Glaspy’s debut album, ‘Emotions and Math,’ is out now on ATO Records!
Get the record here:
iTunes: smarturl.it
Webstore: smarturl.it
Amazon: smarturl.it
Director: Claire Marie Vogel
Producer: Paulette Agnes Ang
Executive Producer: Paulette Agnes Ang
Director of Photography: Nate Weaver
1st Assistant Camera: Marz Akio Miller
Gaffer: Andrew Joffe
Key Grip: Ryan Oppedisano
Production Designer: Michael David
Hair & Makeup Stylist: Leticia Liesman
Production Assistant: Evan Kyle
Colorist: Nate Weaver
Editor: Claire Marie Vogel
Assistant Editor: Stefano Steno
Follow Margaret:
facebook.com
twitter.com
instagram.com
SoundCloud
margaretglaspy.com