In Which Donald Trump Invents a Completely False Story That Obama’s House Has a “10-Foot Wall”

Did you know the President* of the US is a shameless pathological liar? No, really! He is! In fact, in 2018 the Manbaby in Chief averaged 15 lies per day. Impressive!

And yesterday he did it again, more than once. The lie we’re featuring in this article: he completely invented a claim that the Obamas’ new home in Washington DC is surrounded by a “ten foot Wall.” Yes, he capitalized Wall.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

Fox News, the New York Post and the rest of the right wing media immediately parroted Trump’s claim, of course, without a hint of skepticism.

But the Washington Post has photos, and there is no 10-foot wall, capitalized or otherwise.

Some found the president’s tweet irresponsible. Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of students killed in the Parkland school shooting, tweeted, “Are you seriously trying to put our former President at risk?” The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s tweet and security risks Monday morning. A spokesman for the Obamas declined to comment on Trump’s tweet, and the White House did not respond to an email requesting more context on Trump’s claim that there is a wall around the property. Another neighbor said the Obamas’ home is “100 percent visible from the street.” “There is no 10-foot wall in the front, back or sides of the house — and no wall is going up,” the person said.

Trump seems to have a real penchant for imaginary walls.