Is Mitt Romney Donald Trump With Better Hair?

Not this guy again.

Mitt Romney: The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump’s character falls short.

Romney’s getting a lot of praise from the media for this “scathing” op-ed. But I’d just like to highlight one section.

It is not that all of the president’s policies have been misguided. He was right to align U.S. corporate taxes with those of global competitors, to strip out excessive regulations, to crack down on China’s unfair trade practices, to reform criminal justice and to appoint conservative judges. These are policies mainstream Republicans have promoted for years. But policies and appointments are only a part of a presidency.

Yes, he just told you he supports Trump’s trade wars, his rollback of environmental protections, his installation of right wing judges on the Supreme Court and numerous federal districts, and his massive tax cuts for the rich. And he demonstrated in his last presidential campaign that he’s willing to lie shamelessly and exploit conspiracy theories for political benefit. So what exactly makes Romney different from Trump? His “character?” Or is it the hair?

Since I already wrote several tweets immediately after reading Romney’s grand statement, I’ll just repost them here:

Mitt Romney ran one of the most dishonest, overtly nativist campaigns in history before Donald Trump, so of course he’ll get the star treatment from CNN for saying OBVIOUS things about Trump. https://t.co/0jhCg3IwIB — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 2, 2019

Has anyone noticed that in Romney’s so-called “scathing” op-ed about Trump, he specifically says he supports every damned one of Trump’s policies? This is complete bullshit. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 2, 2019

Trump is a disgusting creep in every way, but the real damage to America isn’t coming from his “character.” It’s the backward, regressive, racist policies he’s instituting and the far right judges he’s installing. And Mitt Romney supports ALL of this, right down the line. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 2, 2019