Not Your Daddy’s Drum Solo: Larnell Lewis, “The City Lights”

YouTube

I’ve witnessed an impressive amount of drum solos in my life, sometimes by the best drummers in the world, but this one by Larnell Lewis still blew me away.

The City Lights - written by Larnell Lewis

‘In the Moment’ Album Release Concert

***Album Available NOW***

itunes.apple.com

The Band:

William Sperandei - Trumpet

Rob Christian - Tenor Sax/Flute

Elmer Ferrer - Guitar

Jeremy Ledbetter - Keyboards

Andrew Stewart - Bass

Larnell Lewis - Drums

Filmed and edited by Michael Fisher of Fisher Media

fishermedia.ca

Audio Mixed by Larnell Lewis

About the solo:

This solo vamp is fun to play over. It’s a bar of 5 & 6 to total 11 beats.

About the song:

‘The City Lights’ was written and inspired by the many late night red-eye flights that I’ve taken to get home from a long tour run. There’s nothing like the feeling of flying over your hometown and seeing all of the beautiful street lights before you land.

Enjoy!

L.

***Album Available Here***

itunes.apple.com

BIO:

LARNELL LEWIS is a GRAMMY Award winning musician, composer, producer, and educator. A Toronto native, Larnell has quickly established himself as one of the most diverse and in-demand drummers currently on the music scene. Along with his long-standing position behind the drums in Snarky Puppy, Larnell has led many highly successful groups of his own and toured the globe with some of the most well known names in music, including Etienne Charles, Gregory Porter, Benny Golson, Lalah Hathaway, John Scofield, Pat Metheny, Lisa Fisher, Kurt Elling, Gary Burton, and more.

Larnell’s immense talent, fierce creativity, and continually evolving musical style is what has kept him at the top of the list as a musical collaborator for artists across the globe. In June 2018, Larnell released his highly anticipated debut album “In The Moment,” which featured ten original compositions in a variety of musical styles. His vast talents not just as a musician but as a producer also landed him the opportunity to act as Musical Director for a performance during the Toronto International Film Festival’s premiere of the critically-acclaimed documentary of Quincy Jones, “QUINCY”, (directed by Rashida Jones & Al Hicks), where he led performances from the likes of Yebba Smith, Mark Ronson, and Chaka Khan.

Among his many accolades, including the 2004 Oscar Peterson Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music (Humber College), Larnell was named as the fourth recipient of the Toronto Arts Foundation’s “Emerging Jazz Award” (2017), which is a $10,000 cash prize intended to support the creation of a project that features original compositions from each recipient.

Larnell’s talents can be seen worldwide via his various social media platforms, which have a combined total of over 100,000 followers. His reach to fans and musicians of all generations is proof that he not only possesses undeniable talent, but a spirit unlike any other that excites, inspires, and encourages music fans of all ages to further explore their musical tastes and the follow him on the road he has paved for himself.

Larnell Lewis is endorsed by Yamaha Drums, Zildjian, Promark, Evans, D’Addario, and Latin Percussion.

larnelllewismusic.com

Follow @LarnellLewisMusic on FB/IN/YT & @Larnell_Lewis on TW

***Album Available Here***

itunes.apple.com