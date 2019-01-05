 

Snarky Puppy Feat. Knower & Jeff Coffin - “I Remember”

Before you say it, yes - I posted this once before. But it’s so good it deserves another go-round.

This is the bass line of life.

“I Remember”
featuring Knower & Jeff Coffin
from Snarky Puppy’s live DVD/CD - “Family Dinner - Volume Two”
©GroundUP Music 2016

Buy It Here:
store.snarkypuppy.com
itunes.apple.com

written by Louis Cole & Genevieve Artadi
produced by Michael League
arranged by Michael League & Snarky Puppy
recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.

FEATURED GUESTS
Genevieve Artadi - vocals (KNOWER)
Louis Cole - drums (KNOWER)
Jeff Coffin - tenor sax

SNARKY PUPPY
Michael League - electric bass
Bill Laurance - keyboards
Cory Henry - Moog bass
Shaun Martin - keyboards
Justin Stanton - keyboards
Bob Lanzetti - guitar
Mark Lettieri - guitar
Chris McQueen - guitar
Jay Jennings - trumpet
Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet
Chris Bullock - tenor sax
Robert “Sput” Searight - drums
Larnell Lewis - percussion
Nate Werth - percussion
with…
Candy West - vocals
Peaches West - vocals
Rachella Searight - vocals

engineered by Eric Hartman
assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar
mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach
mastered by Scott Hull
directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League

Little Green Footballs