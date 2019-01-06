Mini-Concert: Courtney Barnett Unplugged [VIDEO]

YouTube

The Strombo Show presents Courtney Barnett in an intimate performance from the House Of Strombo to celebrate her album, “Tell Me How You Really Feel.”

SETLIST

00:34 Sunday Roast

05:25 Nameless Faceless

08:06 Need A Little Time

Camera: Katrina Thorn, Sam Iannicelli

Editor: Sam Iannicelli

Recorded by Todd Macdonald

Mix by Todd Macdonald

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

2018 Son House Productions