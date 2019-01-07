Is Trump About to Try to Perpetrate His Fake “National Emergency?”

Our raging Narcissist in Chief has shut down the government over his demand for 5.7 billion dollars to pay for the xenophobic fantasy wall he promised hundreds of times Mexico would pay for, and he’s now been talking openly about declaring a “national emergency” (when there is no emergency) and using the military to seize land on the border.

From vice-crony Mike Pence today:

.@VP Pence tells reporters White House Counsel’s office is looking into the legality of declaring a national emergency over the border wall demand — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 7, 2019

And now Trump is announcing an address to the nation tomorrow night:

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Is this when he’ll announce his fake emergency and provoke a full-on constitutional crisis? At this point, he has nothing to lose and nobody to talk him out of it. And by doing this he’d immediately cause a massive amount of chaos, his traditional modus operandi.

Maybe this is just his heavy-handed way of trying to scare the Democrats into giving him what he wants. Or maybe we’re about to see things escalate into a whole new level of bad craziness.

And if you’re wondering how crazy this could get, here’s something to read: What Can a President Do During a State of Emergency?

The answer isn’t reassuring.