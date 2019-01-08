 

Breaking: Badly Redacted Court Filing Shows Trump’s Campaign Manager Shared Polling Data With Kremlin Agent

274
Politics • Views: 1,957
6

Paul Manafort’s lawyers messed up the redactions in their latest filing, and now we know a little bit more about what Robert Mueller has on the Trump gang: Paul Manafort shared 2016 polling data with Russian employee, according to court filing.

Paul Manafort shared 2016 presidential campaign polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik, a former employee whom the FBI has said has ties to Russian intelligence, according to a court filing from his defense attorneys.

The apparently inadvertent revelation indicates a pathway by which the Russians could have had access to Trump campaign data.

Here’s the PDF document. If you copy and paste the paragraphs with the “redacted” sections, you too can see what they failed to conceal.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Big Fear Hits the GOP as They Realize the Corner They’ve Painted Themselves Into John Pavlovitz has acute perceptions, and he's seeing the same thing I am: There is something different in the eyes of the GOP these days. It is the white-hot fear that has overtaken them all. They’re all in a ...
Khal Wimpo (the extinguisher of tiki torches)
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 161 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ghost-Note - Can’t Get Right - Old Growth Sessions @Pickathon 2017 S02E08 Old Growth Series - Season 2 - Episode 8 Outside Magazine presents Ghost-Note in this episode of the Pickathon Old Growth Series. Visit Outside Magazine (outsideonline.com) on the 1st Thursday of every month for a new Old Growth Series ...
Thanos
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 166 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Clean Bandit - Baby (Feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi) [Official Video]Download or stream now: atlanti.crTaken from our new album "What Is Love?" - out now: atlanti.cr Click here to subscribe: bit.ly Follow us:Website: cleanbandit.co.ukFacebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.comSoundcloud: SoundCloudSpotify: atlre.co.uk
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 202 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Khruangbin - Maria También (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Khruangbin performing "Maria También" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 26, 2018. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineers: Tim Iseler & Kevin Suggs Cameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgkhruangbin.com
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 237 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
kokoroko - abusey junction // we out here Follow - Kokoroko - bit.lyWatch - We Out Here A LDN Story - bit.lyBuy - We Out Here - bit.ly A primer on London’s bright-burning young jazz scene, this new compilation brings together a collection of some of its ...
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Cyber Phrenology - How Is It a Thing?I'm not a computer maven. So, I apologize in advance if this post is old news for some. It is a shallow water dive into the world of influencing public opinion via memes and social media postings.I came across this ...
qubit2020
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 254 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Become a Better Photographer With This 52-Week Photo ChallengeFrom pros to the most green amateur, this is excellent advice. Now let me add a few (free or almost free) essential apps for your cell phones to help. Most people don't need to buy a camera, they already have ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 336 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
German Police: Man Intentionally Drove Into Crowd, Injured 4 BERLIN (AP) — A man has been arrested in Germany after ploughing his car into a crowd of people early Tuesday, injuring at least four in what appears to have been an intentional attack directed at foreigners, police said ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 299 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump’s Shutdown Is Because the Wall Is a Bad Idea Matthew Yglesias, vox.com: Trump’s shutdown is because the wall is a bad ideaUltimately the shutdown can only when when Mitch McConnell decides the GOP has already suffered enough damage and a spending resolution is passed with a veto-proof majority, ...
NO SMOCKING GUN!
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 435 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Goo Goo Dolls - Better Days [Official Music Video] The new album Boxes featuring the single "So Alive" is available now. Get it here: wbr.ec Connect:Website: googoodolls.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @googoodollsYouTube: youtube.com "Better Days" Lyrics: And you ask me what I want this yearAnd I try to make this kind ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 470 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs