Breaking: Badly Redacted Court Filing Shows Trump’s Campaign Manager Shared Polling Data With Kremlin Agent

Paul Manafort’s lawyers messed up the redactions in their latest filing, and now we know a little bit more about what Robert Mueller has on the Trump gang: Paul Manafort shared 2016 polling data with Russian employee, according to court filing.

Paul Manafort shared 2016 presidential campaign polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik, a former employee whom the FBI has said has ties to Russian intelligence, according to a court filing from his defense attorneys. The apparently inadvertent revelation indicates a pathway by which the Russians could have had access to Trump campaign data.

Here’s the PDF document. If you copy and paste the paragraphs with the “redacted” sections, you too can see what they failed to conceal.