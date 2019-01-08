The Bob Cesca Podcast: Impeachment Club
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Impeachment Club — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump to speak to the nation from the Oval Office; The Trump National Emergency; The fake invasion and the fake border crisis; TV network coverage; How the government shutdown will end; The Daily Caller’s stupid gotcha story about Obama; The shutdown and the IRS; Trump repeats Russia propaganda from the cabinet room; Putin offers soy beans to China during Trump’s trade war; and so much more.