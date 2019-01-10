In the Trump Era, Rep. Steve King Has Gone Full-on White Supremacist

Let’s face it, Steve King’s racism has never been a secret. He’s always been one of the most blatant bigots in the crowded Republican stable, although he made an effort to obfuscate it, at least a little bit.

But in this new profile at the New York Times, he’s dropped even the flimsiest mask and come all the way out as a white supremacist.

Literally. In his own words.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” Mr. King said. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

The voters of Iowa have put this man in Congress nine times.