 

Gary Clark Jr.’s New Song Is an Intense, Haunting Experience: “This Land”

YouTube

I’ve been a fan of Gary Clark Jr. for a while, but I have to say I was not expecting this intense, powerful song and video. Get ready for a trip.

Gary Clark Jr.’s official music video for “This Land”
The New album ‘This Land’ available March 1st – Pre-Order at wbr.ec
#ThisLand #GaryClarkJr

Director: Savanah Leaf
Producers: Alicia Martinez, Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Devin Sarno
DP: Larkin Seiple
Editor: Arianna Tomasettig
Colorist: Jason Wallis
Production Designer: Mike Bayer
Production Supervisor: Charles Mulford
Production Coordinator: David Tenczar
Production Company: Doomsday Entertainment

Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST

Little Green Footballs