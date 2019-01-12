Gary Clark Jr.’s New Song Is an Intense, Haunting Experience: “This Land”
I’ve been a fan of Gary Clark Jr. for a while, but I have to say I was not expecting this intense, powerful song and video. Get ready for a trip.
Gary Clark Jr.’s official music video for “This Land”
The New album ‘This Land’ available March 1st – Pre-Order at wbr.ec
#ThisLand #GaryClarkJr
Director: Savanah Leaf
Producers: Alicia Martinez, Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Devin Sarno
DP: Larkin Seiple
Editor: Arianna Tomasettig
Colorist: Jason Wallis
Production Designer: Mike Bayer
Production Supervisor: Charles Mulford
Production Coordinator: David Tenczar
Production Company: Doomsday Entertainment